ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Falco Zalmi CC will battle Raval Sporting CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 21. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the FZL vs RSCC live streaming info, how to watch FZL vs RSCC live in India and where to catch FZL vs RSCC live scores.

Also Read: FZL Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: FZL vs RSCC live streaming info and preview

Falco Zalmi CC are the team to beat in Group B as they currently top the points table after winning all their matches so far in the tournament. FZL hold a two-point lead over RSCC and would look to extend the lead with a win in this encounter. On the other hand, RSCC will be playing their second and final match of the day and they will be looking to end the day on a high. Both teams have some quality players in their ranks and so they will be going all out to claim all two points on offer.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona CTL Vs PMCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The conditions will be cloudy with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 67% with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are likely to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Invests Further ₹13.2 Crore In Sachin Tendulkar-promoted Universal Sportsbiz?

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Bowlers from both sides will be looking to take advantage of the cloudy conditions even though the 22-yard strip has looked balanced throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be searching for wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Also Read: CTL Vs PMCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

FZL vs RSCC live streaming: FZL vs RSCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch FZL vs RSCC live in India and FZL vs RSCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For FZL vs RSCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.