ECS T10 Barcelona GCC Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Gracia CC and Falco Zalmi CC will battle each other in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 21. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the GCC vs FZL live streaming info, how to watch GCC vs FZL live in India and where to catch GCC vs FZL live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: GCC vs FZL live streaming info and preview

The match looks one-sided on paper with the current positions of both the teams on the points table. GCC are rooted at the bottom of the table in Group B and a win is a must for them to get their campaign up and running and improve their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage. FZL, on the other hand, are currently at the top of the points table and are unbeaten in the league stage so far.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The conditions will be cloudy with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 84% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are likely to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Both sides will be looking to take advantage of the cloudy conditions even though the 22-yard strip has looked balanced throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be searching for wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

GCC vs FZL live streaming: GCC vs FZL live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch GCC vs FZL live in India and GCC vs FZL live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For GCC vs FZL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

