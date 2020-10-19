ECS T10 Barcelona GCC Vs HCCS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Gracia CC will take on Hira CC Sabadell in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 19. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 8:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the GCC vs HCCS live streaming info, how to watch GCC vs HCCS live in India and where to catch GCC vs HCCS live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: GCC vs HCCS live streaming info and preview

Fans could be treated to a very exciting contest with both teams looking to grab the full points on offer. HCCS are currently recovering from the snap of their three-match winning run. GCC also lost their previous match and will be looking to bounce back with a win. Both teams will be fighting hard to keep their chance alive to make it to the knockout stages.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of GCC vs HCCS live streaming

The conditions will be mostly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity is forecasted at 63% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rains likely to stay away, both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of GCC vs HCCS live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will likely enjoy the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to allow their bowlers to defend the total.

GCC vs HCCS live streaming: GCC vs HCCS live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch GCC vs HCCS live in India and GCC vs HCCS live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For GCC vs HCCS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket Twitter

