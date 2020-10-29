ECS T10 Barcelona GCC Vs JUCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Gracia CC will take on Joves Unit CC in Match 53 of ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 29. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the GCC vs JUCC live streaming info, how to watch GCC vs JUCC live in India and where to catch GCC vs JUCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: GCC vs JUCC live streaming info and preview

The contest holds utmost importance considering the fact that both the teams are struggling to get going in the competition. It becomes imperative for the sides to accumulate winning points in the contest to salvage their pride in the tournament. Gracia CC are the wooden spooners in Group B with only a single victory to their name in five matches.

Joves Unit CC are marginally ahead of Gracia CC in terms of points as they have won two encounters out of six. The teams will be desperate to find some form at this juncture of the ECS T10 Barcelona. Both the teams are out of the qualification race, and will look to make an impact in their remaining matches.

🇪🇸🏏CENTURION! Shahid Nazir feels the love from his teammates after slamming an unbeaten 116 off 34 balls as Joves Units beat Men in Blue at European Cricket Series Barcelona 🇪🇸🏏 pic.twitter.com/3fTMiBO16r — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 27, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of GCC vs JUCC live streaming

Conditions seem perfect for an uninterrupted cricket match. It is expected to be sunny throughout the match, with no chances of rain. The humidity is forecasted at 94% with temperatures hovering around 15 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of GCC vs JUCC live streaming

The 'AstroTurf' turf wicket has assisted the batsman in scoring runs at a brisk pace. Considering the short format of the game, and the playing conditions, the batsmen are likely to dominate this contest as well. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first and post an imposing total upfront.

GCC vs JUCC live streaming: GCC vs JUCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The ECS T10 clash will not be televised for the audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch GCC vs JUCC live in India can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. The platform has bagged the exclusive streaming rights for streaming ECS T10 live in the Indian sub-continent. For GCC vs JUCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page and their official website.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

