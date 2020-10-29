ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS Vs CTL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Hira Cricket Club Sabadell are all set to face off with Catalunya Cricket Club in Match 55 of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The HCCS vs CTL match will begin at 5:00 pm IST from the Montjuïc Ground, Barcelona on Thursday, October 29. Here are the HCCS vs CTL live streaming details, how to watch the HCCS vs CTL live in India and the HCCS vs CTL pitch and weather report.

🏏🇪🇸 Week 3️⃣ T10 LIVE CRICKET extravaganza continues with Gracia up against Joves Units at the European Cricket Series Barcelona.

Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/KwJ7mlRhhN — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 29, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: HCCS vs CTL preview

Catalunya Cricket Club look to continue their unbeaten streak at the ECS T10 Barcelona this season as they take on Hira Cricket Club Sabadell. Catalunya have gone through each of their competitors with ease at the tournament so far and Hira should not prove any different. With two games to play on Thursday, Catalunya will hope to end the league stages at the top of the table with the maximum 14 points. Currently in second place, with 10 points, the side is behind Falco CC due to their lower net run rate. Even one win on the day will put them clearly above Pak Montcada and guarantee them a semi-finals spot.

Hira Cricket Club Sabadell, meanwhile, will be playing for honour only, as no amount of wins can take them to the semis now. With just points from 5 games, they are in seventh place on the table, above only Gracia CC. With two matches remaining, the most that the side can hope for is a middle of the table finish with 6 points.

ECS T10 Barcelona: HCCS vs CTL live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS vs CTL match will not be televised in India. Instead, fans can watch the HCCS vs CTL live streaming which will begin at 5:00 pm IST on the European Cricket Network website. In the Indian subcontinent, the ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming will be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. The HCCS vs CTL live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Barcelona: HCCS vs CTL pitch report

The ECS T10 Barcelona is being played on an artificial matting. Hence the pitch is well balanced and favours both batting and bowling equally. Weather conditions do not have much of an effect on the surface. Even so, batting seems to be the strong suit for most teams, with Catalunya's next opponents, Falco CC putting up a high score of 169 at the tournament. Teams have had better results while defending totals and the captain winning the toss can be expected to bat first.

ECS T10 Barcelona: HCCS vs CTL weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the forecast for Thursday is mostly sunny. The temperature during the game is expected to be at 20°C and the humidity at 58%. No rain has been predicted.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

