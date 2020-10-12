ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Hira CC Sabadell and Falco Zalmi CC will open their campaign as they are set to feature in the 5th league match of ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 13. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the HCCS vs FZL live streaming info, how to watch HCCS vs FZL live in India and where to catch the HCCS vs FZL live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: HCCS vs FZL live streaming info and preview

The European Cricket Series moves to Barcelona, where a total of 16 teams will clash for the championship in the 3-week tournament. All the participating teams are divided into two groups and 60 T-10 matches will be held amongst them. Hira CC Sabadell will take on Falco Zalmi CC on Tuesday, where both the teams will strive to begin their ECS T10 Barcelona championship pursuit with a win. The teams have exciting players in their ranks, and along with the fast-paced nature of the format, an entertaining battle between bat and ball is on the cards.

🏏🇪🇸 3 weeks of LIVE CRICKET underway with Badalona Shaheen vs United CC Girona in the European Cricket Series Barcelona. Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/hrmArMMFfa — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 12, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Gives Update On Pant's Injury, Says 'no Idea When He's Back'

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of HCCS vs FZL live streaming

As per AccuWeather, the conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted cricket match. Partial could clover is expected during the match, but there are no chances of rain playing a spoilsport in the contest. The temperature is likely to hover around 15°C.

ALSO READ | Legendary Sri Lanka Spinner Muralitharan's Biopic To Go On Stream Early Next Year

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of HCCS vs FZL live streaming

Astro-turf wickets are used for ECS T10 Barcelona matches and this particular strip will provide assistance to the batsmen to score freely. An even bounce was observed during the earlier matches of the competition, and the same is expected in the upcoming matches as well. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first and post a big score upfront.

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle Posts From Hospital Bed With Drink In Hand, Netizens Hail Epic 'Universe Boss'

HCCS vs FZL live streaming: HCCS vs FZL live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The TV audiences will not be able to catch the HCCS vs FZL live in India, as ECS T10 Barcelona is not a televised event in the country. Cricket fans can tune in to the FanCode app for the HCCS vs FZL live streaming as the Dream Sports-owned platform has the exclusive rights for the ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming in India. For HCCS vs FZL live scores, one can visit the Twitter page of European Cricket.

ALSO READ | Brad Hogg Claims Pakistani Players In Dream11 IPL Would Have Enhanced Tournament's Quality

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.