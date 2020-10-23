ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Hira CC Sabadell will battle Raval Sporting CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the HCCS vs RSCC live streaming info, how to watch HCCS vs RSCC live in India and where to catch HCCS vs RSCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: HCCS vs RSCC live streaming info and preview

HCCS have lost three out of their four matches so far in the tournament. Their previous match came against Gracia CC which ended up with them registering a one-wicket win over their opponents. They will look to make it two wins out of two by winning against RSCC in the upcoming fixture. RSCC also lost their previous match and will be looking to pick up a crucial win in the upcoming natch.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The weather conditions will be mostly cloudy with no rain expected during the course of the contest. The humidity forecast reads 47% with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Bowlers from both sides will be looking to take advantage of the cloudy conditions even though the 22-yard strip has looked balanced throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be searching for wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

HCCS vs RSCC live streaming: HCCS vs RSCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch HCCS vs RSCC live in India and the HCCS vs RSCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For HCCS vs RSCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

