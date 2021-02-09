ECS T10 Barcelona Hira Sabadell Vs Ripoli Warriors Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Hira Sabadell are all set to go up against the Ripoli Warriors in Match 9 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The PAK vs PIC match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST (2:30 pm local time) from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on February 9, 2021. Here are the Hira Sabadell vs Ripoli Warriors live stream details, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Bengali held their nerve to win back-to-back matches on Day 1 of the #ECS21 🙌



FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona continues today 🥳



Follow all the live action on our Facebook and YouTube page and on @FanCode in India. pic.twitter.com/6BpUiTv69e — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) February 9, 2021

ECS T10 Barcelona: Hira Sabadell vs Ripoli Warriors preview

Day 2 of the ECS T10 Barcelona will see Hira Sabadell take on the Ripoli Warriors. This will be the second match of the tournament for both teams, with Hira Sabadell taking on Pak I Care earlier in the day and Ripoli Warriors going up against Pakcelona Cricket Club in the game before this. Hira CC Sabadell will be hoping to come back from a terrible campaign that saw them win just one game out of seven, to finish at the bottom of the table last season.

Meanwhile, Ripoll Warriors - a new and updated Girona Warriors - will be making their debut at the ECS circuit on Tuesday. The side will be bolstered by some familiar faces from last season's Pak Montcada side, including Mohsin Ali and Prince Dhiman. Depending on the outcomes from their opening matches, this matchup will be a good challenge for both teams to find their rhythms at the tournament.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Hira Sabadell vs Ripoli Warriors live stream details

There is no official live telecast for ECS T10 Barcelona in the country. Fans who wish to watch the Hira Sabadell vs Ripoli Warriors live stream in India can tune in to the FanCode app. For Hira Sabadell vs Ripoli Warriors live scores, one can keep a tab on the official website and the social media pages of European Cricket.

Hira Sabadell vs Ripoli Warriors pitch report and weather forecast

The two ECS T10 Barcelona matches that have taken place here have had an average of around 90 runs, with pacers and batsmen doing most of the heavy lifting. Accuweather predicts a 43% chance of rain towards the end of the match meaning that the match could be abandoned halfway. Humidity and cloud cover will be high, further assisting pacers this game.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Hira Sabadell vs Ripoli Warriors squads

Hira Sabadell squad: Bakhtair Khalid, Fakhar Chatta, Harjot Singh, Khawar Mehmood, Manan Ayub, Mubashar Irshad, Anwar Ul Haq, Fida Hussain, Ikram Ul Haq, Manpreet Singh, Adnan Abbas, Alumdar Hussain, Heera Laal, Mehmood Akhtar, Shanawar Shahzad, Sharanjit Singh.

Ripoli Warriors squad: Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, Mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad, Prince Dhiman, Waqar Iqbal.

