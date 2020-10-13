ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC Vs HCCS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Joves Unites CC and Hira CC Sabadell are set to battle each other in the 6th league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 13. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the JUCC vs HCCS live streaming info, how to watch JUCC vs HCCS live in India and where to catch the JUCC vs HCCS live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: JUCC vs HCCS live streaming info and preview

This will be the first time these two teams face each other in the tournament and so it is difficult to predict which team will have a chance to stamp their authority. However, HCCS hold a slight edge over their opponents as they would have played their first match before this encounter, while JUCC will look to make an impression in their first match.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of JUCC vs HCCS live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of JUCC vs HCCS live streaming, the conditions will be sunny with showers expected to keep away from the match The humidity forecast clocks in at 48% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. An uninterrupted contest is expected to be on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of JUCC vs HCCS live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with the conditions being sunny for this match, batsmen will likely enjoy batting on the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put a defendable total on board.

JUCC vs HCCS live streaming: JUCC vs HCCS live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch JUCC vs HCCS live in India and JUCC vs HCCS live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For JUCC vs HCCS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

