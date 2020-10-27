ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC Vs MBCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Joves Units CC will face Men in Blue CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the JUCC vs MBCC live streaming info, how to watch JUCC vs MBCC live in India and where to catch JUCC vs MBCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: JUCC vs MBCC live streaming info and preview

This will be the second match for both the teams and there is a lot to play for, especially for MBCC. For MBCC, this match will be a crunch one if they win versus MPCC in the opening match. With qualification for the knockout stages at stake, they will look to leave no stone unturned to win today. On the other hand, JUCC are rooted at the bottom of the table and the chances of qualification look bleak.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The conditions will be mostly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 39% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius for the duration of the contest. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has favoured the batsmen throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be finding a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on board.

JUCC vs MBCC live streaming: JUCC vs MBCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch JUCC vs MBCC live in India and the JUCC vs MBCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For JUCC vs MBCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

