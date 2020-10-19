ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Joves Units CC will battle Raval Sporting CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 16. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the JUCC vs RSCC live streaming info, how to watch JUCC vs RSCC live in India and where to catch JUCC vs RSCC live scores.

Also read: JUCC Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: JUCC vs RSCC live streaming info and preview

Both teams will be eyeing the full points on offer as the race for qualifying spots continues. Looking at the current form of both sides. RSCC are ahead of JUCC on points due to a superior run rate and will look to win the match to keep a tight hold on the spot. JUCC lost their previous match against Catalunya CC, while RSCC lost to Pak Montcada CC.

🏏🇪🇸 Week 2️⃣ of 3️⃣ week extravaganza of LIVE CRICKET underway as Falco CC face Joves Units at the European Cricket Series Barcelona.

Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/4WnJfGVZeO — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 19, 2020

Also read: Dream11 IPL Updated Points Table: Punjab Move Up To 6th After Historic Super Over Win

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of JUCC vs RSCC live streaming

The conditions will be mostly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity is forecasted at 69% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rains likely to stay away, both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs.

Also read: KL Rahul Praises "Phenomenal" Mohammed Shami After Nail-biting Win Against Mumbai

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of JUCC vs RSCC live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will likely enjoy the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to allow their bowlers to defend the total.

Also read: CTL Vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Live

JUCC vs RSCC live streaming: JUCC vs RSCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch JUCC vs RSCC live in India and JUCC vs RSCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For JUCC vs RSCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.