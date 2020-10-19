ECS T10 Barcelona JUCC Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Quick links:
Joves Units CC will battle Raval Sporting CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 16. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the JUCC vs RSCC live streaming info, how to watch JUCC vs RSCC live in India and where to catch JUCC vs RSCC live scores.
Also read: JUCC Vs RSCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview
Both teams will be eyeing the full points on offer as the race for qualifying spots continues. Looking at the current form of both sides. RSCC are ahead of JUCC on points due to a superior run rate and will look to win the match to keep a tight hold on the spot. JUCC lost their previous match against Catalunya CC, while RSCC lost to Pak Montcada CC.
🏏🇪🇸 Week 2️⃣ of 3️⃣ week extravaganza of LIVE CRICKET underway as Falco CC face Joves Units at the European Cricket Series Barcelona.— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 19, 2020
Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/4WnJfGVZeO
Also read: Dream11 IPL Updated Points Table: Punjab Move Up To 6th After Historic Super Over Win
The conditions will be mostly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity is forecasted at 69% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rains likely to stay away, both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs.
Also read: KL Rahul Praises "Phenomenal" Mohammed Shami After Nail-biting Win Against Mumbai
The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will likely enjoy the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to allow their bowlers to defend the total.
Also read: CTL Vs GCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Live
The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch JUCC vs RSCC live in India and JUCC vs RSCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For JUCC vs RSCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
ECS T10 Barcelona CTL vs GCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 min ago
Mayank Agarwal's flying save denies Mumbai 4 runs in historic second Super Over: Watch
23 mins ago
Jasprit Bumrah's 5 wickets against Punjab in Mumbai's Super Over defeat: Watch
26 mins ago
Glenn Maxwell trolled heavily by netizens for not batting in Super Overs vs Mumbai
44 mins ago
KL Rahul praises "Phenomenal" Mohammed Shami after nail-biting win against Mumbai
46 mins ago
JUCC vs RSCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview
47 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points