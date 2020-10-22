ECS T10 Barcelona KCC Vs BSH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Kings CC will battle Badalona Shaheen CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the KCC vs BSH live streaming info, how to watch KCC vs BSH live in India and where to catch KCC vs BSH live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: KCC vs BSH live streaming info and preview

The current standings of both teams on the points table shows the kind of campaign they are having so far. Kings CC have already played three matches and have two wins. They were comprehensively beaten by Fateh CC in their previous match and by winning this match, they would look to move up the points table.

BSH are the in-form team between the two and are unbeaten in the tournament so far. They would look to continue their winning run by playing some good cricket, which they have been doing so far in the tournament.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The conditions will be cloudy with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 67% with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are likely to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Bowlers from both sides will be looking to take advantage of the cloudy conditions even though the 22-yard strip has looked balanced throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be searching for wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

KCC vs BSH live streaming: KCC vs BSH live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch KCC vs BSH live in India and KCC vs BSH live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For KCC vs BSH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

