ECS T10 Barcelona KCC Vs FCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bangladesh Kings CC will take on Fateh CC in the 35th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the KCC vs FCC live streaming info, how to watch KCC vs FCC live in India and where to catch the KCC vs FCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: KCC vs FCC live streaming info and preview

Both teams will be playing their second match of the day, however, one team will be heading to the knockout stage while the other team is playing for pride. KCC are currently placed at the 5th spot on the points table, having won 3 out of 6 matches they played, while FCC are winless in the tournament and are rooted to the bottom of the points table. With full points at stake, FCC could be a major hurdle for KCC as they look to put points on baord. A cracking contest is on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast is at 72% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board

KCC vs FCC live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch KCC vs FCC live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For KCC vs FCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

