ECS T10 Barcelona KCC Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bangladesh Kings CC will take on Falco CC in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 10. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the KCC vs FZL live streaming info, how to watch KCC vs FZL live in India and where to catch the KCC vs FZL live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: KCC vs FZL live streaming info and preview

KCC made a losing start to their campaign after getting beaten by defending champions Catalunya CC. In the previous edition, they played really well, winning six of their seven group matches before going down to the same opponent in the semi-final. The match versus FZL provides them with an opportunity to put points on the table.

Meanwhile, FZL almost lost their opening match against Badalona Shaheen. however, they managed to pull themselves back and defended the 25 runs off the last four overs of the match by restricting their opponents to just 20 runs to win a memorable contest by four runs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly cloudy during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 58% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. The first three matches on Day 1 saw bowlers dominating the batsmen, while the last match of the day produced a high scoring encounter. Despite Day 1 results, the pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs. Bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

KCC vs FZL live streaming: KCC vs FZL live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch KCC vs FZL live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For KCC vs FZL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

