ECS T10 Barcelona KCC Vs HCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Kings CC will face Hawks CC in the league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, October 26. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the KCC vs HCC live streaming info, how to watch KCC vs HCC live in India and where to catch KCC vs HCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: KCC vs HCC live streaming info and preview

KCC are third on the points table and will be playing their second match of the day. They will be hoping to overcome the challenge from Pakcelona CC in the first match as they look to keep hold of the third spot on the points table with other teams looking to dethrone them of their position.

On the other hand, HCC will be playing their first match of the day and will look to bounce back with a win after losing to United CC Girona in their previous match. They are currently 7th on the points table, having registered just one win from four matches. With two important points at stake, expect both teams to all out for the win.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

According to AccuWeather, the conditions will be sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 46% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

With cloud cover staying away, the condition will be certainly favouring the batsmen to score runs in the clash. The 22-yard strip has favoured the throughout the tournament and the trend is expected to continue in the upcoming match, making it difficult for bowlers to pick up wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a good total on board.

KCC vs HCC live streaming: KCC vs HCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch KCC vs HCC live in India and the KCC vs HCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For KCC vs HCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

