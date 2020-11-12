ECS T10 Barcelona KCC Vs PAK Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bangladesh Kings CC will take on Pak I Care in the 14th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the KCC vs PAK live streaming info, how to watch KCC vs PAK live in India and where to catch the KCC vs PAK live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: KCC vs PAK live streaming info and preview

This a top of the table clash between two sides who have made an excellent start to their campaign. KCC have so far won 3 out of their four matches which helped them settle in at No 2 in the table with a healthy net run rate. On the other hand, PAK have also won 3 out of their four matches in the tournament.

They are placed at the top of the table with 6 points in their bag and have a brilliant net run rate to keep hold of the top spot. If PAK win against KCC, they will take top spot this week.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 77% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. All three days of the tournament have witnessed both bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other and both were successful to a point.

The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

KCC vs PAK live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch KCC vs PAK live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For KCC vs PAK live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

