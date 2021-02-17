ECS T10 Barcelona Kharian Cricket Club Vs Raval Sporting Club Live Stream And Other Info

Kharian Cricket Club will take on Raval Sporting Club in the 36th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 season. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST (8:30 AM Barcelona time) from the Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona, on February 17, 2021. Here are the Kharian Cricket Club vs Raval Sporting Club live stream details, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

AB de Mushtaq! 😋



Scores, news, previews 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj



FanCode ECS Spain Barcelona. 124 matches from Barcelona over 5 weeks! 1000 matches this year. WELCOME TO #ECS21 @FanCode @Dream11 pic.twitter.com/J5le8YgZ7V — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) February 16, 2021

ECS T10 Barcelona: Kharian Cricket Club vs Raval Sporting Club preview

In Group C of the ECS T10 Barcelona, Khairan CC have started off their campaign with a win against the Barcelona Gladiators. The side chased down the Gladiators' 97-run total in 7.5 overs to notch up the victory that put them in second place on their group table. They go up against Raval Sporting Club who started off their campaign with a huge 74-run loss to Minhaj CC after failing to chase down 130 runs. However, Raval SC's five-wicket win against Skyways in their second match means that they are at the 4th place on the points table coming into this game.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India: Kharian Cricket Club vs Raval Sporting Club live stream details

The ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 tournament will not be a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to the Dream Sports-owned FanCode app and website for the Kharian Cricket Club vs Raval Sporting Club live streaming. For Kharian Cricket Club vs Raval Sporting Club live scores, one can keep tabs on the European Cricket social media accounts and website.

Kharian Cricket Club vs Raval Sporting Club squads

Kharian Cricket Club: Muhammad Zarar, Danish Abdullah, Muhammad Naeem, Adeel Ahmed (c), Muhammad Umar Waqas, Qaiser Zulfiqar (wk), Adil Iqbal, Ehsan Hussain, Junaid Ali, Junaid Ilyas, Jahanzaib Asghar, Mirza Rizwan Baig, Mozzam Iqbal, Hassan Tanver, Abrar Hussain, Habib Ur Rehman Abdul Awan, Mohsin Ali, Waqar Hussain, Muhammad Raheel Ali, Imran Amjad, Asad Ali, Muhammad Hassan, Amir Shabbir, Javed Iqbal, Usman Ul Haq, Toqueer Shabbir.

Raval Sporting Club: Amit Das, Datta Karan (c), Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Kishitij Patel (wk), Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Nandan Bathani, Davinder Singh, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Gurpreet Singh, Ishan Patel, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Gurwinder Sidhu, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Numan Ali, Yudhvir Singh, Faizan Ahmad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Kharian Cricket Club vs Raval Sporting Club pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the match. The temperature will be 9°C with humidity at 40% and a little cloud cover. Considering that the matches are played on artificial surfaces, the pitch is expected to a balanced one with something on offer for batsmen and bowlers. 90-100 should be an average score for this game.

