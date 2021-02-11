ECS T10 Barcelona Lions Vs Pakcelona Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

City Lions will battle it out against Pakcelona in the 16th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, February 11. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Lions vs Pakcelona live stream info, Lions vs Pakcelona squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live, and where to catch the Lions vs Pakcelona live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Lions vs Pakcelona match preview

Both teams are currently winless in the tournament and will be eager to get off the mark when they face each other on Thursday. Lions are currently fourth on the points table and have lost their only match played in the tournament so far. On the other hand, Pakcelona lost both their matches in the tournament due to which they are rooted to the bottom of the points table. With a chance to win the first match in the tournament, both teams will look to field their strongest playing 11s.

Defending 3 off 3 is not for the weak-hearted!



Take a bow, Omar Ali!



WELCOME TO #ECS21



Scores, news, previews 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/ylE9osqktn — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) February 11, 2021

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Lions vs Pakcelona squads

Lions: Kashif Shafi, Aamar Shakoor, Raja Sikandar, Mubashar Ali, Naseer Ahmed, Ibrar Hussain, Asim Hussain, Zahid Nawaz, Aniq Malik, Nawazish Ali, Innam Khan, Nadeem Razzaq, Hassan Sharif, Moeen Safdar, Naeem Haider Naqvi, Irfan Muhammad, Ahsan Shafaqat, Hamad Khurshid, Shoaib Muhammad, Abid Hussain.

Pakcelona: Raja Shahzad, Muhammad Amir Raza, Atiq Ur-Rehman, Azaam Azam, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Raja Khaliq-Ur-Rehman, Saleem Haider, Shahid Iqbal, Ramiz Mehmood, Mouman Rukhsar, Shahzad Khan, Ali Imran, Adalat Ali, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Wasiq Ali, Tehzeeb Hasan.

Lions vs Pakcelona live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Coming to weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted a partly cloudy conditions during the match with no chances of rain during the fixture. Both teams will get to play full quota of overs as the temperature is likely to hover around 7 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Lions vs Pakcelona live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For Lions vs Pakcelona live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

