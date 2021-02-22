ECS T10 Barcelona Lions Vs Sabadell Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

City Lions will battle it out against Hira Sabadell in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 22. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Lions vs Sabadell live stream info, the Lions vs Sabadell squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Lions vs Sabadell live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Lions vs Sabadell match preview

City Lions will start as favourites over Sabadell side on basis of their current formin the tournament. Currently, Lions are 4th on the points table, having won only one out of three matches. They will be looking forward to win the match and move up the points table.

On the other hand, Hira Sabadell, are yet to register a win in the current competition and they will be desperate to get off the mark by winning the match. Having lost both of their first two matches they will look to start the day with a win. This match should be an exciting contest to watch.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Lions vs Sabadell squads

Lions: Kashif Shafi (wk), Shoaib Muhammad, Amar Shakoor (c), Irfan Muhammad, Naseer Ahmed, Moeen Safdar, Sikandar Raja, Ahsan Shafaqat, Zahid Nawaz, Naeem Razzaq, Abid Hussain, H Sharif, H Khurshid, S Raja, Ibrar Hussain, Nawazish Ali, A Ali Malik, N Haider Naqvi, Asim Hussain, Mubashir Ali, Innam Khan.

Sabadell: Bakhtair Khalid, Anwar Ul Haq, Heera Laal, Shanawar Shahzad (c), Manan Ayub, Ikram Ul Haq, Mubashar Irshad, Fakhar Chattha, Adnan Abbas, Sharanjit Singh (wk), Mehmood Akhtar, Harjot Singh, Fida Hussain, Khawar Mehmood, Manpreet Singh, Alumdar Hussain.

Lions vs Sabadell live scores: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

Let's take a look at the pitch and weather report for the match. Accuweather has predicted showers to come down during the start of the match, due to which the toss is likely to be delayed. Coming to the 22-yard strip, it will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers but looking at the weather condition, things are likely to change. If the match gets underway, the team winning the toss could look to bowl first with bowlers looking to take advantage of the cloudy condition. Both teams will be hoping for rain to stop so that they get to play some overs

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Lions vs Sabadell live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Lions vs Sabadell live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: European Cricket

