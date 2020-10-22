ECS T10 Barcelona BCC Vs PKCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Bengali CC will battle Pakcelona CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 22. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the BCC vs PKCC live streaming info, how to watch BCC vs PKCC live in India and where to catch BCC vs PKCC live scores.

Also Read: Chigumbura Downplays Indian Coach's Absence On Pakistan Tour

ECS T10 Barcelona: BCC vs PKCC live streaming info and preview

BCC are winless in the tournament and currently rooted to the bottom of the points table. The match versus PKCC is crucial as they look to get their first points on board. PKCC are just above them on the points table and has one win to their name. They lost their previous match against Hawks CC and will be eager to win this match and move up the points table. With two points at stake, fans can expect a cracking contest between these two teams.

Also Read: Imran Tahir Set To Make Dramatic Comeback In Critical Match Against Mumbai In Sharjah?

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The conditions will be cloudy with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 72% with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are likely to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

Also Read: This Wasn't A Season We Expected, But Keep Supporting Chennai: Dwayne Bravo

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Bowlers from both sides will love to bowl on the surface and take advantage of the cloudy conditions even though the 22-yard strip has looked balanced throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be searching for wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Rajasthan Batsman Jos Buttler Expresses Dissatisfaction Over His Performances

BCC vs PKCC live streaming: BCC vs PKCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch BCC vs PKCC live in India and the BCC vs PKCC live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BCC vs PKCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.