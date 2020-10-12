ECS T10 Barcelona BSH Vs UCC Live Stream In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Badalona Shaheen are set to battle United CC Girona in the first match of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament on Monday, October 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the BSH vs UCC live streaming info, how to watch BSH vs UCC live in India and where to catch the BSH vs UCC live scores.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Shreyas Iyer Reveals Turning Point In Delhi's Close Loss Against Mumbai

ECS T10 Barcelona: BSH vs UCC live streaming info and preview

The ECS T10 Barcelona is a 16-team contest which is spread over three weeks. All the teams will battle in 60 T10 matches before a champion is crowned. The teams taking part in the tournament are Badalona Shaheen CC, Bengali CC, Catalunya CC, Catalunya Tigers CC, Falco CC, Fateh CC, Hira CC Sabadell, Joves Units CC, Gracia CC, Hawks CC, Kings CC, Men in Blue CC, Pak Montcada CC, Pakcelona CC, Raval Sporting CC and United CC Girona

Also Read: IPL 2020: Smith Hails Tewatia & Parag's Composure As Rajasthan Defeat Hyderabad

Coming to the BSH vs UCC match, both teams will be looking to make a winning start considering the length of the tournament. With T10 experience under their belt, expect both the teams to put up a great match for their fans, who will be enjoying the BSH vs UCC live streaming action from home.

🏏🇪🇸 European Cricket Series Roadshow moves promptly from Czech Republic to Spain. Check out all the latest news ahead of European Cricket Series Barcelona on https://t.co/6PLADFbASj starting Monday 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/rm2eltUS0U — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 9, 2020

Also Read: Third Edition Of Women's T20 Challenge To Get Underway From November 4

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of BSH vs UCC live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of BSH vs UCC live streaming, the conditions will be sunny with showers expected to keep away from the match. The humidity forecast clocks in at 45% with temperatures hovering between 14-21 degrees Celsius. An uninterrupted contest is expected to be on the cards.

Also Read: Yuvraj Hopes For An 'environment Where A Girl Child Can Freely Bloom'; Bats For Equality

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of BSH vs UCC live streaming

The 22-yard strip in Barcelona looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with the conditions being sunny for this match, batsmen will likely enjoy batting on the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put a defendable total on board.

BSH vs UCC live streaming: BSH vs UCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the BSH vs UCC live action in India and BSH vs UCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BSH vs UCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.