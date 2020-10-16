ECS T10 Barcelona CTT Vs FCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Catalunya Tigers CC and Fateh CC are set to battle each other in the 18th league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 16. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the CTT vs FCC live streaming info, how to watch CTT vs FCC live in India and where to catch the CTT vs FCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: CTT vs FCC live streaming info and preview

A yet another exciting day in ECS T10 Barcelona will see Catalunya Tigers take on Fateh CC. The Catalunya Tigers have featured in three matches so far in the league and have managed to win only a single contest. The side is placed at the fifth position on the points table of Group A. The side's victory against Bengali CC promised of greater things to come, but the team faltered in their subsequent encounters and desperately seek momentum to make a comeback.

🏏🇪🇸 3️⃣ weeks of LIVE CRICKET continues 👉 day 5️⃣ with Fateh CC facing Bangladesh Kings in European Cricket Series Barcelona. Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/jRphZfiIsF — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 16, 2020

This encounter will mark the second match of the day for Fateh CC on Friday. The team is yet to score an outright win in the competition so far. The team has made two appearances in the league so far and were also involved in a 'Golden Ball' thriller against Bengali CC. Catalunya Tigers will look to keep an eye on Fateh CC's first match of the day.

CTT vs FCC live streaming: CTT vs FCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona is not a televised event in India. Fans who wish to catch the CTT vs FCC live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator has bagged the exclusive rights for ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming. Fans can visit European Cricket's website and social media pages for CTT vs FCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of CTT vs FCC live streaming

The wicket in Barcelona has proved to be conducive to both batsmen and bowlers. We have seen bowlers dominating early on the innings with the batsmen getting the best out of the pitch later in the game as it offers even bounce. The strip looks to be ideal for a yet another 10-over thriller.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of CTT vs FCC live streaming

According to AccuWeather, conditions are ideal for an uninterrupted T10 contest. There will be cloud coverage, but there are no chances of any rain during the match. The temperature is likely to hover around 15°C.

