ECS T10 Barcelona FCC Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Fateh Cricket Club (FCC) and Kings Cricket Club (KCC) will feature in the 17th league match of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm IST from the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona on October 16. Here are the FCC vs KCC live streaming details, how to watch FCC vs KCC Live in India and the pitch and weather report for the fixture.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs KCC preview

Fateh CC face a stiff challenge as they take on the table toppers of Group A, Kings CC on Friday. Both the sides have had a contrasting campaign in the ECS T10 Barcelona so far. While Kings CC are the more impressive side out of the two based on form, Fateh CC have been involved in close encounters in which they failed to cross the line.

🏏🇪🇸 GOLDEN BALL DRAMA! With the scores tied the opening day of a THREE WEEK European Cricket Series Barcelona EXTRAVAGANZA climaxed with a Golden Ball thriller between Fateh and Bengali CC🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hx9vcHjMgU — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 12, 2020

Kings CC are yet to face a defeat in the competition after the completion of their first two matches and sit right at the top of the table in their group. Fateh CC were involved in a 'Golden Ball' drama against Bengali CC and have a single point to their name, which they earned from the contest. It is a vital day for both the sides as they aim to accumulate winning points to solidify their stance on the points table. The contest promises to be an entertaining one for the fans who follow the ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs KCC Live streaming details

TV audiences in India will not be able to enjoy the FCC vs KCC Live in India as it is not a televised event. Sports aggregator platform FanCode has bagged the exclusive rights ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming and fans can tune in to their app for the FCC vs KCC Live streaming. One can visit European Cricket's official website and social media pages for FCC vs KCC Live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: FCC vs KCC pitch report

All the matches of the competition are played on an 'AstroTurf' wicket, which gives an advantage to the batsmen due to the even nature of the bounce. Bowlers are likely to take advantage of the conditions early with the new ball. The wicket is ideal for yet another thrilling 10-over clash.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Weather forecast

As per AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time. Fortunately for the fans and the participating teams, there are no chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperature is likely to hover around 10°C.

