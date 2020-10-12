ECS T10 Barcelona HCC Vs BSH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Hawks CC are set to battle Badalona Shaheen Girona in a second match of the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament on Monday, October 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 2:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the HCC vs BSH live streaming info, how to watch HCC vs BSH live in India and where to catch HCC vs BSH live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: HCC vs BSH live streaming info and preview

Coming to the ECS T10 Barcelona tournament, 16 teams will be competing in 60 matches over next 3 weeks. The teams are divided into 2 groups of 8 each and 4 matches will be played every day. Speaking about the HCC vs BSH live match, Badalona holds a slight edge over their opponents since this will be their second match of the day. If they win their opening match, BSH will look to carry the winning momentum in this match. Meanwhile, for Hawks CC this will be their first match of the tournament and so they will be eager to commence the tournament with a win.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of HCC vs BSH live streaming

Coming to the weather ahead of HCC vs BSH live streaming, the conditions will be sunny with showers expected to keep away from the match The humidity forecast clocks in at 32% with temperatures hovering between 19 degrees Celsius. An uninterrupted contest is expected to be on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of HCC vs BSH live streaming

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. However, with the conditions being sunny for this match, batsmen will likely enjoy batting on the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a defendable total on board.

HCC vs BSH live streaming: HCC vs BSH live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch HCC vs BSH live in India and HCC vs BSH live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For HCC vs BSH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket



