ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

A yet another exciting day in the ECS T10 Barcelona is on the cards with Pak Montcada Cricket Club (PMCC) taking on Raval Sporting Cricket Club (RSCC) on Thursday, October 15. The PMCC vs RSCC match is scheduled for a 2:30 pm IST start and will be played at the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona. Here are the PMCC vs RSCC live streaming details, how to watch the PMCC vs RSCC live in India, and the PMCC vs RSCC pitch and weather report.

🏏🇪🇸 3️⃣ weeks of LIVE CRICKET continues 👉 day 4️⃣ with Gracia facing Raval Sporting. Both sides making their bow in European Cricket Series Barcelona. Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFtbJR🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/MwNJ1lbai9 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 15, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: Preview ahead of PMCC vs RSCC live streaming

The European Cricket Series moves to Barcelona with their signature T10 league, where 16 teams will battle it out for the ultimate prize. The competition will see the participating teams featuring in 60 matches across three weeks. Pak Montcada CC will open their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign on Thursday as they take on Raval Sporting CC in the second match of the day.

Raval Sporting CC will also feature in the opening match of the day against Garcia CC. Both the teams will be seen live and in action for the first time and it will be interesting to see how their performances impact the dynamics on the points table. Pak Montcada will look to follow the first match of the day keenly to assess the Raval Sporting CC side.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Promises To Teach Pep Guardiola Some Cricket When He Comes To India

ECS T10 Barcelona: PMCC vs RSCC live streaming details

TV audiences will not be able to enjoy PMCC vs RSCC live in India as ECS T10 Barcelona is not a televised event in the country. Fans who wish to catch the PMCC vs RSCC live streaming can tune in to the FanCode app as the sports aggregator platform has bagged the exclusive rights for ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming in India. The PMCC vs RSCC live scores will be updated on the social media platforms and website of European Cricket.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Goes For Holiday? 'Master Blaster' Keeps Fans Guessing On Instagram

ECS T10 Barcelona: Pitch Report head of PMCC vs RSCC live streaming

The wicket used for ECS T10 Barcelona has aided batsmen, considering the even bounce that the surface offers. The conditions will also delight the bowlers, as the wicket is known to offer movement for the faster bowlers. The captain winning the toss will look to bat first and post a big total upfront, as the earlier matches have hinted how difficult it is to chase a stiff score on the wicket.

ALSO READ | Brett Lee Lauds Anrich Nortje's 156.2 Km/hr Ball, Fans Compare The Duo On Twitter

ECS T10 Barcelona: Weather forecast ahead of PMCC vs RSCC live streaming

As per AccuWeather, there will be a significant cloud cover during the match time. Fortunately for the fans, there are no chances of rain. The temperature is likely to hover around 17°C, and conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted cricket match.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Becomes First Captain To Publicly Demand For Reviews On Wides And Full Tosses

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.