ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC Vs CTL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Raval Sporting CC will battle Catalunya CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, October 20. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the RSCC vs CTL live streaming info, how to watch RSCC vs CTL live in India and where to catch RSCC vs CTL live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: RSCC vs CTL live streaming info and preview

The battle is between two sides that are currently second and third on the points table. Apart from the net run rate, there is not much of difference between these two teams. Catalunya CC are currently placed second in Group B and have won all their matches so far in the tournament. Raval Sporting CC are third on the points table and have two wins and one loss so far. Both teams have quality players in their ranks and with a chance to go top with two points at stake the match promises to be an exciting contest.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of RSCC vs CTL live streaming

Coming to weather conditions there will be Intermittent cloud cover, however there no rain expected during the match. The humidity is forecasted at 64% with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, both teams will get a chance to play their full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of RSCC vs CTL live streaming

The 22-yard strip looks balanced with bowlers and batsmen both looking to take advantage. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will likely enjoy the surface. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a big score to allow their bowlers to defend the total.

RSCC vs CTL live streaming: RSCC vs CTL live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch RSCC vs CTL live in India and RSCC vs CTL live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RSCC vs CTL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

