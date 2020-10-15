ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC Vs GCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Raval Sporting CC will take on Gracia CC Fateh Cricket Club in the 13th league match of ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, October 15. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the RSCC vs GCC live streaming info, how to watch RSCC vs GCC live in India and where to catch the RSCC vs GCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: RSCC vs GCC live streaming info and preview

Both the teams embark on their ECS T10 Barcelona with this clash. European cricket moves to Barcelona, where a total of 16 teams will battle out for the ultimate championship. The matches between the 16 teams will span across 3 weeks.

All the participating teams are divided into two groups and 60 T-10 matches will be held amongst them. Raval Sporting CC and Gracia CC play are slated to feature in their first encounter on Thursday, as both the teams look to begin their ECS T10 Barcelona campaign with a win. The teams have exciting players in their ranks and along with the fast-paced nature of the format, an entertaining battle between bat and ball is on the cards.

🏏🇪🇸 European Cricket Series Roadshow moves promptly from Czech Republic to Spain. Check out all the latest news ahead of European Cricket Series Barcelona on https://t.co/6PLADFbASj starting Monday 🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/rm2eltUS0U — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 9, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report ahead of RSCC vs GCC live streaming

The conditions seem to be ideal for an uninterrupted cricket match. A significant cloud cover is expected during the match, but there are no chances of rain playing a spoilsport in the contest. The temperature is likely to hover around 10°C.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report ahead of RSCC vs GCC live streaming

The wickets that are used for ECS T10 Barcelona matches are 'AstroTurf' and this strip will help the batsmen to score freely. An even bounce was observed during the earlier matches of the competition and the same is expected in the upcoming matches as well. The captain winning the toss will be inclined to bat first and post a big score upfront.

RSCC vs GCC live streaming: RSCC vs GCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The TV audiences will not be able to catch the RSCC vs GCC live in India, as ECS T10 Barcelona is not a televised event in the country. Cricket fans can tune in to the FanCode app for the RSCC vs GCC live streaming as the Dream Sports-owned platform has the exclusive rights for the ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming in India. For RSCC vs GCC live scores, one can visit the Twitter page of European Cricket.

Source: European Cricket Twitter

