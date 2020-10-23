ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC Vs GCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Men in Blue CC will face Gracia CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 12:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the MBCC vs GCC live streaming info, how to watch MBCC vs GCC live in India and where to catch MBCC vs GCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: MBCC vs GCC live streaming info and preview

The Men in Blue CC have played three matches so far and have just one win under their belt and are placed at 5th position in Group B. They lost their last match against Falco Zalmi CC but they are capable of challenging even the best team in the competition.

The only chance for the Men in Blue to reach the semi-finals is through winning all of their remaining matches. Gracia CC, on the other hand, are having a horrendous tournament so far as they are yet to register a single win. With 2 points on offer, GCC will have to work hard to win the upcoming encounter against the Men in Blue CC.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The conditions will be mostly cloudy with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 60% with temperatures hovering around 21 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Bowlers from both sides will look to take advantage of the cloudy conditions even though the 22-yard strip has looked balanced throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be searching for wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

MBCC vs GCC live streaming: MBCC vs GCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MBCC vs GCC live in India and the MBCC vs GCC live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MBCC vs GCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

