ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Men In Blue Cricket Club will lock horns with the Raval Sporting Cricket Club in Match 48 of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The MBCC vs RSCC match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 pm IST from the Montjuïc Ground, Barcelona on October 27. Here are the MBCC vs RSCC live streaming details, how to watch the MBCC vs RSCC live in India and the MBCC vs RSCC pitch and weather report.

With the crystal ball out, Pak Montcada, Catalunya CC and Falco could all finish on 12 points after the European Cricket Series Barcelona group stages with net run rate deciding the semi-final spots. (4/5) pic.twitter.com/hAS2zUlHTm — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 24, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: MBCC vs RSCC preview

Playing their last game at the tournament, the Men In Blue Cricket Club will hope for a rare triple win to bring themselves up to 8 points in the Group B leaderboards. Of the three games that they will be playing on Tuesday, The Men In Blue have already won their first one against Pak Montcada by 8 wickets. They are currently at 5th place in their group, with just 4 points. Considering that there are already two teams with 10 points, even a perfect run cannot put MBCC into the knockout stages.

The Raval Sporting Cricket Club will also be playing their last match at the ECS T10 Barcelona 2020 season on Tuesday. With 3 wins from their 6 matches at the league, the side has 6 points. A win will put them at eight points, but again, this will not be enough to propel the side to a place in the semi-finals. Falco CC and Catalunya CC, with their 10 points and remaining matches, are the top contenders for the semi-finals from Group B.

ECS T10 Barcelona: MBCC vs RSCC live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC vs RSCC game will not be televised in India. The MBCC vs RSCC live streaming will begin at 8:00 pm IST on the European Cricket Network website. For fans in the Indian subcontinent, the ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming will be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. The MBCC vs RSCC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Barcelona: MBCC vs RSCC pitch report

The Montjuïc Ground pitch has produced results favouring both batting and bowling. There have been some excellent performances with the bat - Falco CC's 169 has been the highest score at the tournament. Teams have had better results while defending totals and the captain winning the toss can be expected to bat first.

ECS T10 Barcelona: MBCC vs RSCC weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather in Barcelona today will be mostly sunny. The temperature during the matchis predicted to be at 19°C and humidity at 40%. No rain has been predicted for the entire day, so fans can expect a full day's play.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

