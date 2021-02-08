ECS T10 Barcelona Men In Blue Vs Bengali Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The Men in Blue and the Bengali teams will meet in the opening match of ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 8. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the Men in Blue vs Bengali live streaming info, how to watch ECS T10 live in India and where to catch the Men in Blue vs Bengali live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Men in Blue vs Bengali match preview

The European Cricket Series is synonymous with blockbuster T20 cricket matches. After several enthralling editions, the popular tournament returns to Barcelona for yet another high-octane edition. A total of 24 teams will battle it out for the ultimate championship. The Men in Blue and Bengali will kick start their campaigns on Monday.

Both sides have proven players with impressive records in the format. A comprehensive victory in the opening encounter itself will give them immense confidence going forward. The teams are expected to go all guns blazing in the crucial encounter, and a thrilling contest is on the cards.

ECS T10 live: Men in Blue vs Bengali squads

Men in Blue: Harpreet Singh, Paramjot Randhawa, Sanjeev Tiwari, Siddhartha Tewari, Souvik Senagupta, Abhishek Borikar, Atul Kesar, Harihar Sridhar, Harjot Randhawa, Nikhil Chowdhary, Ram Kranthi, Sachin Sudrashana, Srivastava, Karuppasamy Soundarapandian, Naresh Kumar, Rinku Sihol, Shankar Kalighatla, Sunil Hangir, Prassan Jathan, and Shubhdeep Deb.

Bengali: MD Arifur Rahman, Omar Ali, Rafiqul Alam Rajib, Rashed Mir, Shakil Islam, Tamjid Bepari, AI Amin, Arman Akhter, Belal Ahmed, Injamul AMin, Kausar Dipu, Muker Hossain, Nadim Hussain, Rakibul Mollik, Alauddin Siddique, Hasan bin Hakim, Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader, Qaqar Hussain, Ziad Hossain, Mahbubul Alam, Shafiqur Rahman, and Tuhin Motalab.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Men in Blue vs Bengali pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

ECS T10 matches are played on an AstroTurf strip. The wicket is known to provide an even bounce, which assists the batters in their strokeplay. Faster bowlers are likely to more effective as compared to spinners on this surface. The captain winning the toss could be keen to bat first.

As for the weather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the match according to AccuWeather. There also are chances of rain interrupting the contest. The temperatures during the game are likely to hover around 10 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 live: Men in Blue vs Bengali live streaming

There is no official live telecast for ECS T10 Barcelona in the country. Fans who wish to watch the Men in Blue vs Bengali live streaming in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the exclusive streaming partner for the tournament. For Men in Blue vs Bengali live scores, one can keep a tab on the official website and the social media pages of European Cricket.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

