ECS T10 Barcelona MIN Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Minhaj CC will take on Falco CC in the first match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 10. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MIN vs FZL live streaming info, how to watch MIN vs FZL live in India and where to catch the MIN vs FZL live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: MIN vs FZL live streaming info and preview

MIN are rooted at the bottom of the points table having not won a single match so far in the tournament. They first lost to Pak I Care in the opening fixture before losing a close match versus defending champions Catalunya CC on Tuesday. This is a must-win match for them if they really want to fight for a place in the knockout stage before its too late.

FZL won their opening match versus Badalona Shaheen CC in the opening match of the campaign before losing to Bangladesh Kings CC in their second match. They are currently 5th on the points table and will be looking to win this match and move up the points table. With 2 points at stake, this match promises to be a riveting contest.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 52% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. The second day of the tournament has witnessed both bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other and were even successful up to a point. Despite Day 2 results, the pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs.

Bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

MIN vs FZL live streaming: MIN vs FZL live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MIN vs FZL live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MIN vs FZL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

