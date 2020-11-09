ECS T10 Barcelona MIN Vs PAK Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Minhaj Cricket will take on Pak I Care in the third match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, November 9. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the MIN vs PAK live streaming info, how to watch MIN vs PAK live in India and where to catch the MIN vs PAK live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: MIN vs PAK live streaming info and preview

Both the teams are exciting to watch as they have fresh and exciting talent in their ranks. MIN appear to be a little stronger on paper with some quality all-rounders in their ranks, while Pak I Care also have players who are game-changers. MIN were the T10 Catalunya champions last year, earning a spot in the ECL20 but the tournament was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

🏏 Day 1️⃣ LIVE T10 CRICKET with Falco facing Badalona Shaheen at European Cricket Series Barcelona 🇪🇸

👉@FanCode in Indian Sub-continent, rest of world @flick_sports

Latest news 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFbASj pic.twitter.com/cwHnTOajaW — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 9, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast reads 71% for the day with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has been useful for batsmen who have been scoring runs with ease. Bowlers have also taken advantage of the conditions on offer and found a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

CTL vs KCC live streaming: CTL vs KCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch MIN vs PAK live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For MIN vs PAK live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

