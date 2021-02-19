ECS T10 Barcelona Minhaj Cricket Club Vs Barcelona Gladiators Live Stream, Pitch, Preview

Minhaj Cricket Club will battle it out against Barcelona Gladiators in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 9:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Minhaj Cricket Club vs Barcelona Gladiators live stream info, the Minhaj Cricket Club vs Barcelona Gladiators squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Minhaj Cricket Club vs Barcelona Gladiators live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Minhaj Cricket Club vs Barcelona Gladiators match preview

Both teams have good players in their ranks. However, Minhaj have looked the better side which can be seen from the fact that they are currently topping their group. They are having a good start to the tournament having won three out of four matches played so far. They will look to end the day by winning all their matches. Barcelona Gladiators, on the other hand, are struggling, having won only one out of three matches. They will be eager to win all their matches today and climb up the points table. This should be an interesting contest between the two sides.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Minhaj Cricket Club vs Barcelona Gladiators squads

Minhaj Cricket Club: Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Amir, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, MD Uneeb Shah, Khizar Ali, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasir Razzak, Muhammad Riaz, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, MD Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Majid Hanif, Noman Bhashart

Barcelona Gladiators: Tanzeer Ur Rehman, Shahid Nazir (wk), Zahid Akbar, Arslan Muhammad, Babar Basharat (c), Haroon Salik, A Zafar Khan, Muhammad Umar, Arslan Yousaf, Ali Raza, Tahir Nawaz, Iqbal Muzzamil, Malik Nabeeb Iqbal, Mohammad Ur Rehman, Muhammad Ali Khan, Farhan Inayat, Amad Muhammad, Ameer Taimur, Usman Asghar, Farooq Ahmed, Nadeem Muhammad, Sagar Shahbaz, Ihsan Ullah-Asda.

Minhaj Cricket Club vs Barcelona Gladiators live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

Let's take a look at the pitch and weather report for the match. The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board. Coming to the weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted partly sunny conditions but there is no chance of rain. With rain staying away from the contest, both teams will be happy to get a full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Minhaj Cricket Club vs Barcelona Gladiators live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Minhaj Cricket Club vs Barcelona Gladiators live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

