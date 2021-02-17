ECS T10 Barcelona Minhaj Cricket Club Vs Skyways Cricket Club Live Stream, Weather Report

Minhaj Cricket Club will battle it out against Skyways Cricket Club in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, February 17. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 9:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Minhaj Cricket Club vs Skyways Cricket Club live stream info, the Minhaj Cricket Club vs Skyways Cricket Club squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Minhaj Cricket Club vs Skyways Cricket Club live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Minhaj Cricket Club vs Skyways Cricket Club match preview

Skyways are desperate to register their first win of the tournament after losing both their matches in the competition so far. They were beaten by Raval Sporting by 5 wickets in the first match, while in the second match, they lost to Bangladesh Kings by 8 wickets. Their first match of the day will be against Barcelona Gladiators post which they will face Minhaj. They will look to end the day on a high by winning both their matches and get the season back on track.

Minhaj meanwhile hold the top spot on the points table following their unbeaten start to the campaign. They first beat Raval Sporting by 74 runs and in the second match, they crushed Bangladesh Kings by 50 runs. Minhaj will be looking to carry on the winning momentum in the upcoming clash versus Kharian and make it a hat-trick of wins.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Minhaj Cricket Club vs Skyways Cricket Club squads

Minhaj Cricket Club: Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Usman Mushtaq, Amar Shahzad, Muhammad Amir, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, MD Uneeb Shah, Khizar Ali, Dilsher Ahmed, Yasir Razzak, Muhammad Riaz, Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, MD Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Majid Hanif, Noman Bhashart

Skyways Cricket Club: Adeel Arif, Adeel Shahzad, Awais Waleed, Umer Hayat, Muhammad Naveed, Rabi Asif, Muhammad Bilal, Zohaib Ashraf, Muneeb Ur Rehman, Sharoon Bashir, Rashid Nazir, Jamil Hussain, Babar Ali, Hamad Khalid, Jonson Gill, Irfan Ali, Temooties Bashir, Zeeshan Bahadur

Minhaj Cricket Club vs Skyways Cricket Club live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

Let's take a look at the pitch and weather report for the match. The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board. Coming to the weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted partly sunny conditions but there is no chance of rain. With rain staying away from the contest, both teams will be happy to get a full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Minhaj Cricket Club vs Skyways Cricket Club live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Minhaj Cricket Club vs Skyways Cricket Club live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

