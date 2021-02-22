ECS T10 Barcelona Pak I Care Vs Barna Royals Live Stream, Pitch & Weather Report, Preview

Pak I Care will battle it out against Barna Royals in the upcoming match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 22. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 9:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Pak I Care vs Barna Royals live stream info, the Pak I Care vs Barna Royals squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Pak I Care vs Barna Royals live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Pak I Care vs Barna Royals match preview

This is a top of the table clash and should be an exciting contest to watch. Pak I Care have won all their matches and occupy the top spot on the points table. They will look to keep hold of that spot by winning the upcoming match versus Royals and continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

On the other hand, Barna Royals will look to challenge as this will be their second match of the day after facing Hira Sabadell in their first match of the day. They have so far won two of their three matches till date in the tournament and will look to register their third win in the tournament.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Pak I Care vs Barna Royals squads

Pak I Care: Muhammad Babar, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Aabid Mahboob (WK), Sami Ullah, Muhammad Asim Butt, Adil Ali (WK), Asad Abbas, Muhammad Ihsan (WK), Bilal Hassan, Shehroz Ahmed (C), Atif Muhammad, Faisal Shah, Adeel Shafqat, Sikandar Ali (WK), Umair Ahmed, Faizan Raja, Muhammad Sohail Rana, Muhammad Asif Karim, Imran Muhammad, Hassan Ali and Muhammad Afzaal.

Barna Royals: Syed Gulraiz Hussain, Sharjeel Qaiser, Nabeel Qaiser (C), Taqqi Ul Mazhar (WK), Hamza Azhar, Anas Sultan, Syed Ali Naqi, Murad Ali, Ali Hassan, Waqas Anwar, Umar Zaman, Usama Shahzad (WK), Shahzaib Shehzada, Syed Waris Irshad, Shafat Ali Syed and Muaz Rubbani.

Pak I Care vs Barna Royals live scores: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

Let's take a look at the pitch and weather report for the match. Accuweather has predicted showers to come down during the start of the match, due to which the toss is likely to be delayed. Coming to the 22-yard strip, it will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers but looking at the weather condition, things are likely to change. If the match gets underway, the team winning the toss could look to bowl first with bowlers looking to take advantage of the cloudy conditions. Both teams will be hoping for rain to stop so that they get to play some overs

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Pak I Care vs Barna Royals live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Pak I Care vs Barna Royals live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

