ECS T10 Barcelona PAK Vs BSH Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pak I Care will take on Badalona Shaheen CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 10. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 PM IST. Here is a look at PAK vs BSH live streaming info, how to watch PAK vs BSH live in India and where to catch the PAK vs BSH live scores.

Also Read: PAK Vs BSH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: PAK vs BSH live streaming info and preview

Both teams had a different start to their campaign following completion of Day 1. PAK impressed everyone with their performance as they defeated Minhaj CC in their only match on Day 1 by 9 wickets. With winning momentum behind them, PAK will look to make it two wins out of two and also stand a chance to move up the points table.

BSH have got their campaign off to poor start losing both their matches on Day 1. This is a must-win match for them as it will not only give them two points but also bring their season back on track in order to keep themselves in contention for a place in the knockout stage.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona KCC Vs FZL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 58% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

Also Read: KCC Vs FZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. The first three matches on Day 1 saw bowlers dominating the batsmen, while the last match of the day produced a high scoring encounter. Despite Day 1 results, the pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs. Bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs PAK Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

PAK vs BSH live streaming: PAK vs BSH live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PAK vs BSH live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PAK vs BSH live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.