ECS T10 Barcelona PAK Vs CTL Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pak I Care will take on Catalunya CC in the third match of the day in ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 11. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the PAK vs CTL live streaming info, how to watch PAK vs CTL live in India and where to catch the PAK vs CTL live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PAK vs CTL live streaming info and preview

This is the battle between the top two teams in the league. While CTL are occupying the top spot in the league, PAK are second on the table just two points and a better run rate among the two. If they upset the unbeaten CTL in the upcoming clash, they stand a chance of moving up the leaderboard, pushing CTL to second.

CTL are a quality side, proven by the fact that they are unbeaten in the tournament and occupy the top spot. They will look to make it four wins in four when they take on PAK, but the task will be a little harder as Pak I Care have also proven formidable in recent outings.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 66% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip has been helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The second day of the tournament has witnessed both bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other and both were successful to a point. Despite the Day 2 results, the pitch still looks balanced and batsmen will find it easy to score runs.

Bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

PAK vs CTL live streaming: PAK vs CTL live in India & ECS T10 Rome live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PAK vs CTL live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PAK vs CTL live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

