ECS T10 Barcelona PAK Vs FCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pak I Care and Fateh CC will play in the third match of the day in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, November 17. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the PAK vs FCC live streaming info, how to watch PAK vs FCC live in India and where to catch the PAK vs FCC live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PAK vs FCC live streaming info and preview

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns in this season of the league. Pak I Care have played a dominant brand of cricket and have become the table toppers with consistent performances. After having played seven matches in the competition, the side have lost only a single encounter.

Fateh CC, on the other hand, are still in search of their maiden win in the tournament. They faced their fourth successive loss of the season against Catalunya in the morning fixture on Tuesday. A win against an in-form Pak I Care side will give them immense confidence going forward into the competition. Shafat Ali Sayed of Pak I Care, and Happy Singh from Fateh CC will be the players to watch out for in the contest.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As predicted by AccuWeather, conditions seem ideal for an interrupted game of cricket. Significant cloud coverage is expected during the match time, however, rain is likely to stay away from the proceedings. The temperature during the game is likely to hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 'AstroTurf' strip used for ECS T10 Barcelona matches this season has assisted the batsman. Faster bowlers are likely to get some help in the initial overs. Batsmen are expected to dominate the contest and a high-scoring encounter is on the cards. The captain winning the toss could opt to bat first.

PAK vs FCC live streaming: PAK vs FCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

TV audiences in India will not be able to enjoy the tournament live as it is not a televised event. The ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming is exclusively available on the FanCode app. Cricket fans can visit the platform to catch PAK vs FCC live in India. For PAK vs FCC live scores, one can keep a tab on the official website and social media pages of European Cricket.

Image source: European Cricket Instagram

