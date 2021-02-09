ECS T10 Barcelona Pakcelona Vs Pak I Care Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Pakcelona Cricket Club will go up against Pak I Care in Match 6 of the ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. The PAK vs PIC match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST (7:30 am GMT) from the Montjuic Cricket Ground, Barcelona on February 9, 2021. Here are the Pakcelona vs Pak I Care live stream details, how to watch Pakcelona vs Pak I Care live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

European Cricket Network Best of 2020. Magic Moments. pic.twitter.com/CrnsrOvC3S — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) December 17, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: Pakcelona vs Pak I Care preview

Having won the last edition of the European Cricket Series T10 Barcelona, Pak I Care will be the team to beat this season. The defending champions will also go into this match with the confidence of a side that just secured a runners-up spot at the ECS Barcelona bash. This experience is in stark contrast to what Pakcelona will come into this match with. The Pakcelona boys finished sixth in their group at the ECS T10 Barcelona the last time around. They won a measly two games and will be hoping for a much different result this time.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Pakcelona vs Pak I Care squads

Pakcelona squad: Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, Shahid Iqbal

Pak I Care squad: Asad Abbas, Bilal Hassan, Faizan Raja, Hassan Ali, Imran Muhammad, Mohammad Yasin, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Asif Karim, Muhammad Asim Butt, Umair Ahmed, Atif Muhammad, Muhmmad Sohail Rana, Sami Ullah, Adeel Shafqat, Faisal Shah, Muhammad Babar, Muhammad Jafri, Muhammad Kamran, Shehroz Ahmed, Aabid Mahboob, Adil Ali, Muhammad Ihsan, SIkandar Ali

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Pakcelona vs Pak I Care live stream details

There is no official live telecast for ECS T10 Barcelona in the country. Fans who wish to watch the Pakcelona vs Pak I Care live streaming in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the exclusive streaming partner for the tournament and its official title sponsors as well. For Pakcelona vs Pak I Care live scores, one can keep a tab on the official website and the social media pages of European Cricket.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Pakcelona vs Pak I Care pitch report and weather forecast

All the ECS T10 matches are played on an AstroTurf strip, negating much of the variation a pitch otherwise provides. With some bounce on offer, the strip is expected to lend itself to batting and pace bowling. After three matches being abandoned due to the weather on Day 1, there is finally some good news for fans, as Accuweather predicts no rain for this game on Tuesday. The temperatures during the game are likely to hover around 13°C with humidity at 31% and some could cover.

