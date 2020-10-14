ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC Vs FCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pakcelona Cricket Club will go up against Fateh Cricket Club in match 12 of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST from the Montjuic Ground, Barcelona on October 14. Here are the PKCC vs FCC live streaming details, how to watch PKCC vs FCC live in India and the pitch and weather report for the fixture.

🏏🇪🇸 GOLDEN BALL DRAMA! With the scores tied the opening day of a THREE WEEK European Cricket Series Barcelona EXTRAVAGANZA climaxed with a Golden Ball thriller between Fateh and Bengali CC🏏🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/Hx9vcHjMgU — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 12, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: PKCC vs FCC preview

Fateh Cricket Club have started off their run at the European Cricket Series T10 in Barcelona in thrilling fashion. Fateh CC’s first match of the series against Bengali Cricket Club went down to the wire, ending in a draw. The outcome of the match was decided by the ‘Golden Ball’ rule, wherein the team batting second gets an additional delivery off which they must score two runs to win. Fateh CC won the match, with Bengali CC making just one run off the extra ball. With this win, Fateh CC are in 3rd place on the table. They will hope to extend their winning streak in tonight’s game.

Meanwhile, this will be the first game of the ECS T10 Barcelona for the Pakcelona Cricket Club, who will want to get off on the right foot in the tournament and defeat Fateh CC.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PKCC vs FCC live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona PKCC vs FCC game will not be televised in India. The ECS T10 PKCC vs FCC live streaming will begin at 8:30 pm IST on the European Cricket Network website. For fans in the Indian subcontinent, PKCC vs FCC live streaming will be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. PKCC vs FCC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PKCC vs FCC pitch report

The pitch at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona supports both batting and bowling. The high humidity will provide something to the bowlers. So far, the highest score at the series is 134, made by Falco Cricket Club.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the forecast for tonight’s match is cloudy with a chance of rainfall. There is a 16% chance for a thunderstorm to pass over during the evening, but the hours around the match should remain clear. The temperature will be 15°C and humidity will be 71%.

Image Credits: European Cricket Twitter

