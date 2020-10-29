ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC Vs GCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pak Montcada Cricket Club will lock horns with Gracia Cricket Club in match 54 of the ECS T10 Barcelona. The PMCC vs GCC match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 pm IST from the Montjuïc Ground, Barcelona on October 29. Here are the PMCC vs GCC live streaming details, how to watch the PMCC vs GCC live in India and the PMCC vs GCC pitch and weather report.

NUMBER 🔟 IN EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES HISTORY on a day of drama in Barcelona 🇪🇸🏏 pic.twitter.com/RlDh6HaxkN — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) October 28, 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: PMCC vs GCC preview

Today's PMCC vs GCC match will be Pak Montcada Cricket Club's last chance to make it to the semi-final. With 8 points on the table and a healthy net run rate of +2.65, the side is currently in third place on the Group B points table. They are preceded by Falco Cricket Club who have 10 points and a massive run rate of +4.256, and Catalunya CC who have 10 points with a run rate of +2.480. Hence this game becomes must-win for PMCC who will also have to hope for Catalunya to lose their remaining matches in order to qualify.

Meanwhile, Gracia Cricket Club, who are in last place on the Group B points table, play with nothing much to gain. Even with a win in both their remaining matches, GCC will only be able to make it to 6 points.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PMCC vs GCC live streaming details

The ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC vs GCC game will not be televised in India. The PMCC vs GCC live streaming will begin at 3:00 pm IST on the European Cricket Network website. For fans in the Indian subcontinent, the ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming will be available on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, owned by Dream Sports. The PMCC vs GCC live scores can be followed on the European Cricket website and social media channels.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PMCC vs GCC pitch report

The Montjuïc Ground pitch has produced results favouring both batting and bowling. Considering that the matches have all been played on an artificial mat surface, weather conditions have the barest of impacts on the game. There have been some excellent performances with the bat - Falco CC's 169 has been the highest score at the tournament. Teams have had better results while defending totals and the captain winning the toss can be expected to bat first.

ECS T10 Barcelona: PMCC vs GCC weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the temperature for today's PMCC vs GCC match will be 16°C. The weather is expected to be sunny, with a humidity of 70%. No rain has been forecast for the entire day, meaning fans can expect a full 20-overs of gameplay without any interruptions.

