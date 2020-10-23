ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC Vs HCCS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pak Montcada CC will face Hira CC Sabadell in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 4:30 pm IST. Here is a look at the PMCC vs HCCS live streaming info, how to watch PMCC vs HCCS live in India and where to catch PMCC vs HCCS live scores.

Also Read: PMCC Vs HCCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: PMCC vs HCCS live streaming info and preview

PMCC and HCCS are level on points but are separated by the net run rate on the points table. PMCC are 4th in the table, while HCCS find themselves 6th. This is the second match of the day for HCCS and they will be looking to make it two straight wins against PMCC. On the other hand, PMCC have a slight advantage over their opponents as they have matches in hand.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona HCCS Vs RSCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The weather conditions will be mostly cloudy with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 42% with temperatures hovering around 23 degrees Celsius, making for pleasant weather conditions. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FZL Vs PMCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

Bowlers from both sides will be looking to take advantage of the cloudy conditions even though the 22-yard strip has looked balanced throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be searching for wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL: How MS Dhoni's Chennai Can Still Mathematically Qualify For The Playoffs

PMCC vs HCCS live streaming: PMCC vs HCCS live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PMCC vs HCCS live in India and the PMCC vs HCCS live streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PMCC vs HCCS live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.