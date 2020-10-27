ECS T10 Barcelona PMCC Vs JUCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Pak Montcada CC will face Joves Units CC in the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, October 27. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the PMCC vs JUCC live streaming info, how to watch PMCC vs JUCC live in India and where to catch PMCC vs JUCC live scores.

Also Read: PMCC Vs JUCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: PMCC vs JUCC live streaming info and preview

JUCC are currently rooted at bottom of the points table and will be playing for pride versus MBCC in the upcoming clash. They suffered a defeat at the hands of Raval Sporting CC in their last match by 8 wickets and would be looking to play the spoilsport by winning this match.

On the other hand, PMCC will start their day against Men in Blue CC before facing JUCC in their second match of the day. They won their previous match against Falco Zalmi CC and will be looking to make it two wins out of two in order to push their case for a place in the knockout stages.

Also Read: MBCC Vs PMCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

The conditions will be mostly sunny with no rain expected during the match. The humidity forecast reads 37% with temperatures hovering around 18 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruption from rain.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona MBCC Vs PMCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has favoured the batsmen throughout the tournament. The trend is expected to continue with batsmen looking to score runs at a quick pace, while bowlers will be finding a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Also Read: Mohammad Shami Reaches 20-wicket Landmark In Dream11 IPL 2020 Vs Kolkata; Watch Video

PMCC vs JUCC live streaming: PMCC vs JUCC live in India & ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch PMCC vs JUCC live in India and the PMCC vs JUCClive streaming can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For PMCC vs JUCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.