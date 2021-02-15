ECS T10 Barcelona Raval Sporting Club Vs Minhaj Sporting Club Live Stream, Weather Report

Raval Sporting Club will battle it out against Minhaj Sporting Club in the 26th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Monday, February 15. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Raval Sporting Club vs Minhaj Sporting Club live stream info, the Raval Sporting Club vs Minhaj Sporting Club squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Raval Sporting Club vs Minhaj Sporting Club live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Raval Sporting Club vs Minhaj Sporting Club match preview

It is too early to make any prediction as to which team will emerge victorious as this is the first match for both sides in this competition. Both teams will look to assess the condition and start the competition with a win by fielding their best players in their playing 11. This match should be fascinating to watch as both teams will look to start the tournament with a win.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Raval Sporting Club vs Minhaj Sporting Club squads

Raval Sporting Club: Amit Das, Datta Karan, Gaurang Mahyavanshi, Faizan Ahmad, Numan Ali, Ishan Patel, Kishitij Patel, Manish Manwani, Muhammad Rizwan, Davinder Singh Kaur, Gurwinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Nandan Bathani, Naveen Kumar, Rohin Kumar, Yudhvir Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Unnatkumar Patel, Dawood Masood, Sonu Jangra, Irfan Muhammad, Zain Abideen, Ravi Patel

Minhaj Sporting Club: Mubashar Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Amir, Awais Ahmed, Asjad Butt, Jafar Iqbal, Muhammad Uneeb Shah, Dilsher Ahmed, Khizar Ali, Usman Mushtaq, Yasir Razzak, Amar Shahzad, Shahzad Basharat, Zaka Ullah, Muhammad Aftab Nawaz, Faizan Ali, Khalid Mehmood, Yasin Javaid, Majid Hanif, Waqas Basharat, Ameer Hamzah, Noman Bhashart

Raval Sporting Club vs Minhaj Sporting Club live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

Now that we have provided details regarding Raval Sporting Club vs Minhaj Sporting Club squads, let's take a look at Pitch and weather report. The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Coming to weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted intermittent cloud cover but there is no chance of rain. With rain staying away from the contest both teams will be happy to get a full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Raval Sporting Club vs Minhaj Sporting Club live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Raval Sporting Club vs Minhaj Sporting Club live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

