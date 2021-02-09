ECS T10 Barcelona Ripoll Warriors Vs Pakcelona Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Ripoll Warriors will battle it out against Pakcelona in the 8th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 9. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 5:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona live stream info, how to watch the contest live in India, and where to catch the Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona live match preview

While several matches had to be abandoned on the opening day of the ECV T10 Barcelona, teams now gear up for the second-day fixtures. Both Ripoll Warriors and Pakcelona will open their campaign on Tuesday. The fixture will be the second game for Pakcelona, as they are also slated to take on Pak I Care earlier in the day. Ripoll Warriors will also play two matches on the day, and they are scheduled to take on Hira CC Sabadell after their clash with Pakcelona. It becomes crucial for the sides to accumulate winning points on Day 2. The teams consist of proven players of the shortest format, and a high-octane duel is on the cards.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona squads

RIW: Ehsan Ellahi, Ghulam Sabar, Harjinder SIngh, Jugraj Singh, Mohsin Ali, Azhar Iqbal, Iqbal Khan, Deepak Rana, Manpreet Singh, Amir Shahzad, Imran Hussain, Jagbeer Singh, Karanjeet Singh, mirza Asim Maqbool, Namdar Iqbal, Nazim Muhammad, Prince Dhiman, and Waqar Iqbal.

PAK: Muhammad Amir Raza, Ramiz Mehmood, Azeem Azam, Nouman Rukhsar, Saleem Haider, Tehzeeb Hasan, Wasiq Ali, Adalat Ali, Ali Imran, Atiq- Ur Rehman, Ishtiaq Nazir, Khurram Javeed, Rafiq Ur Rehman, Raja Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Shahzad Khan, Raja Shahzad, and Shahid Iqbal.

ECS T10 Barcelona: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

As for the weather, AccuWeather predicts a significant cloud cover during the match. However, there are no chances of rain during the fixture, and an uninterrupted contest between bat and ball is expected. The temperatures are likely to hover around 14 degrees Celsius.

Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona live stream: ECS T10 Barcelona live in India

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For Ripoll Warriors vs Pakcelona live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

