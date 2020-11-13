ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC Vs CTT Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Raval Sporting CC will battle Catalunya Tigers CC in the 17th league match of ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, November 13. The match will be played at Montjuic Ground in Barcelona at 1:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the RSCC vs CTT live streaming info, how to watch RSCC vs CTT live in India and where to catch RSCC vs CTT live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona: RSCC vs CTT preview

The European Cricket Series is synonymous with blockbuster T10 cricket matches. After several enthralling seasons, the competition is back for yet another edition in Barcelona. Raval Sporting CC and Catalunya Tigers CC will kick start their campaigns on Friday.

Both the teams have proven players with impressive records in the format. A win in their first fixture itself would give them immense confidence for their encounters going forward.

ALSO READ | Mayank Agarwal Thanks Fans After Successfully Crossing A Million Followers On Instagram

Ishan Patel will be the batsman to watch for in the Raval Sporting CC camp. He has been in scintillating form and has been doing most of the damage with the bat for the team along with Datta Karan. Catalunya Tigers CC have a formidable bowling attack led by Ghulam Sarwar who has been the spearhead of their bowling line-up. Davinder Singh Kaur has been their best batsman in the recent past.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma Lauds BCCI For 'smooth & Safe' Conduct Of The Recently-concluded IPL 2020

ECS T10 Barcelona: Weather report ahead of RSCC vs CTT live streaming

As per AccuWeather, intermittent clouds are expected during the contest. However, there are no chances of rain causing an interruption in the action. It will be a cool day, and the temperature is likely to hover around 12 degrees Celsius.

ALSO READ | No Kohli Or Tendulkar; Netizens React As Iyer Becomes Only Indian Followed By Instagram

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: RSCC vs CTT pitch report

An 'AstroTurf' strip is used for the ECS T10 matches in Barcelona. The wicket has offered even bounce throughout the competition so far, which has assisted the batsmen in their strokeplay. Faster bowlers will have an advantage over the spinners on this track. We have witnessed several high-scoring matches at the venue this week, and the same trend is likely to continue on Thursday as well. The captain winning the toss could be keen to bat first.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's Paternity Leave Makes Australian Broadcasters Slam CA For $450 Million Deal

RSCC vs CTT live in India: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming

There is no official live telecast for ECS T10 Barcelona in the country. Fans who wish to watch RSCC vs CTT live in India can tune in to the FanCode app. The multi-sport aggregator is the exclusive streaming partner for the tournament. For RSCC vs CTT live scores, one can keep a tab on the official website and the social media pages of European Cricket.

Image source: European Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.