ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC Vs FCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Raval Sporting Cricket Club (RSCC) will take on Fateh Cricket Club (FCC) in the 32nd match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Wednesday, November 18. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground and the action will commence from 7:00 pm IST onwards. Here is a look at the RSCC vs FCC live streaming info, how to watch RSCC vs FCC live in India and where to catch the RSCC vs FCC live scores.
🤩 Never In Doubt! 🤩— European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) November 18, 2020
Watch 🏏European Cricket Series 🏏LIVE FREE CRICKET WEDNESDAY on @SportsFlick Worldwide
plus @Dream11 and @FanCode in India! @CricketFinland #dream11 #fancode #sportsflickglobal #cricket pic.twitter.com/J0qpWdQSsK
Raval Sporting Cricket Club are currently placed at eighth on the ECS T10 Barcelona points table. They have played four matches so far in the tournament to register only one win. Fateh Cricket Club, on the other hand, are placed at the bottom (ninth) of the table. They are yet to register a victory and have lost all five of their matches.
The RSCC vs FCC live streaming will not be made available on television for Indian audiences. However, fans who wish to catch RSCC vs FCC live in India can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RSCC vs FCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.
As per Accuweather, the conditions will be partly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 54% with temperatures hovering around 17 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any rain interruptions.
The 22-yard strip has been proven to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.
