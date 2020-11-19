ECS T10 Barcelona RSCC Vs KCC Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Raval Sporting CC will take on Bangladesh Kings CC in the 34th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Thursday, November 19. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 3:00 pm IST. Here is a look at the RSCC vs KCC live streaming info, how to watch RSCC vs KCC live in India and where to catch the RSCC vs KCC live scores.

Also Read: RSCC Vs KCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona: RSCC vs KCC live streaming info and preview

For RSCC the tournament is already over as their chances of qualifying for the knockout stage has vanished. Currently, they are at the 7th position in the standings with 4 points and will look to finish the season on high by winning rest of the matches.

For KCC this match will make or break their season and they will look to win this match at all cost to at least put one foot in the semifinal race. A fascinating contest is on the cards for the fans in the form of this contest.

Also Read: FCC Vs CTT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Game Preview

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Weather report

As per Accuweather, the conditions will be mostly sunny during the match and rains are expected to stay away from the proceedings. The humidity forecast clocks in at 65% with temperatures hovering around 19 degrees Celsius. With rain likely to stay away, fans are set to enjoy a complete match without any interruptions from the weather conditions.

Also Read: ECS T10 Barcelona FCC Vs CTT Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming: Pitch report

The 22-yard strip has been helpful fo both batsmen and bowlers. This match provides an opportunity for fans to witness bowlers and batsmen looking to dominate each other. The pitch still looks balanced where batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Also Read: Moeen Ali Rubbishes Racism Allegations In English Cricket Amidst Black Lives Matter Uproar

RSCC vs KCC live streaming: ECS T10 Barcelona live streaming details

The match will not be televised for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch RSCC vs KCC live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RSCC vs KCC live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.