ECS T10 Barcelona Stars Vs Panthers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Trinitat Royal Stars will battle it out against Black Panthers in the 35th match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Tuesday, February 16. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 9:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Stars vs Panthers live stream info, the Stars vs Panthers squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Stars vs Panthers live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Stars vs Panthers match preview

Stars are a very strong outfit with players of Pakistan origin. They are making their debut in this tournament and will be eager to stamp their authority by beating fellow newcomers Black Panthers in their opening match. Skipper Mohsin Raza, Sufian Ansar and Aqeel Ansar will be key players for the side in the opening match. Panthers, on the other hand, have more of an Indian contingent in their side and players will be eager to showcase their talent right from the first match. This should be an exciting contest to watch.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Stars vs Panthers squads

Stars: Amir Shahzad, Aqeel Ansar, Haroon Riaz, Hasnain Ali, Kamran Bashir, Mudassar Ali, Tariq Mehmood, Waheed Aslam, Amir Abbas, Mohsin Raza, Chyet Sureshbhai, Gurjeet Singh, Kashaf Hussain, Mohammad Asad, Muhammad Ali Meer, Muhammad Fiaz Haider, Muhammad Rafay, Shujat Ali, Sufian Ansar, Ali Raza, and Muhammad Shahzad.

Panthers: Ajay Rawat, Jagjit Singh, Manpreet Singh, Sourav Singh, Bikramjit Singh, Harpreet Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Paramjeet Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Akram Ali, Amandeep Singh, Amarjit Singh, Daljit Singh, Puneet Shrimali, and Sukhbir Singh

Stars vs Panthers live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

Now that we have provided details regarding the Stars vs Panthers squads, let's take a look at the pitch and weather report for the game. The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Coming to weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted intermittent cloud cover but there is no chance of rain. With rain staying away from the contest, both the teams will be happy to get a full quota of overs.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Stars vs Panthers live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Stars vs Panthers live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

Image: FanCode

