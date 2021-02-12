ECS T10 Barcelona Stars Vs Tigers Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

XI Stars will battle it out against Catalunya Tigers in the 21st match of the ECS T10 Barcelona on Friday, February 12. The match will be played at the Montjuic Ground at 1:00 PM IST. Here is a look at the Stars vs Tigers live stream info, the Stars vs Tigers squads, how to watch ECS T10 Barcelona live and where to catch the Stars vs Tigers live scores.

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Stars vs Tigers match preview

Both teams are currently at the bottom of the points table and are yet to register their first win in this competition. Stars saw their first match being washed out due to rain but they lost their next two matches by a close margin while chasing. They will be looking to put the loss behind and bounce back with a win. The Tigers, on the other hand, lost their first match to Bengali, while their second match was washed out due to rain. This match should be an intriguing contest

ECS T10 Barcelona live: Stars vs Tigers squads

Stars: Amir Hamza (wk), Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood (c), Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Aamir Sohail, Abubakar Hussain, Hamza Khan, Roheed Aslam, Musadaq Mubarak, Muhammad Zaheer, Imran Ashiq, Ali Ahmed, Hassan Khan.

Tigers: Jamshad Afzal (WK), Ghulam Sarwar (C), Razaqat Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Ghulam Dastgeer, Tahir Ilyas, Zulqarnain Haider, Umair Aftab, Asad Ali, Y Ali, S Latif, M Khan, S Khawar, Shahzaib Akram, Mustansar Iqbal, Muhammad Ilyas, K Sahi, A Nadeem.

Stars vs Tigers live stream: Pitch report and Barcelona weather forecast

The 22-yard strip will not change much and will continue to be helpful for both batsmen and bowlers. The batsmen will find it easy to score runs, while bowlers will also look to take advantage of the conditions on offer and find a way to pick up quick wickets. The team winning the toss could look to bat first and put up a challenging total on the board.

Coming to weather for this match, Accuweather has predicted a significant cloud cover during the match with chances of rain as match progresses. With the threat of rain looming over the match, it will be interesting to see how much overs both teams will get to play. The temperatures are likely to hover around 9 degrees Celsius.

ECS T10 Barcelona live in India and Stars vs Tigers live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch the match live in India can logon to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For the Stars vs Tigers live scores, fans can visit European Cricket's Twitter page.

